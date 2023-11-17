Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 187,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 207,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Gogoro Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.