Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 187,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 207,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Gogoro Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Gogoro by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter worth $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.