Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

GLNG opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $23,863,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

