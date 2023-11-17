Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $23,863,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
