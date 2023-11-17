Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

