Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GPE opened at GBX 421 ($5.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 433.27. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 363.20 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 605.50 ($7.44). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £38,700 ($47,525.48). 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

