Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDOT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

