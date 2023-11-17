Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.84 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRID opened at GBX 99.85 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.92. The firm has a market cap of £572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.29 and a beta of 0.18. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.15).

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,307.34 ($1,605.48). In related news, insider Duncan Neale acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). Also, insider David Stevenson bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,307.34 ($1,605.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,616 shares of company stock worth $1,549,412. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

