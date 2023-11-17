Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Lloyd Carney Sells 18,400 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

