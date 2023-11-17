Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $46.19. 61,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 457,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Griffon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

