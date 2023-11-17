Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,163,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 5,461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grupo México in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo México Trading Up 0.0 %

About Grupo México

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

