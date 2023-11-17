Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TV. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

