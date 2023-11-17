Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several analysts recently commented on GH shares. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ GH opened at $22.36 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

