Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Guess? by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guess? by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

