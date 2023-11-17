H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 2,493,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $14.86 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

