H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in October

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.51. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Bank of America cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DNB Markets upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

