H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,412 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HTHT stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

