Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 330,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

