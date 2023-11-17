Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 3,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Halma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

