Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards Sells 11,758 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of HG opened at $15.14 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $15.41.
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.