Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.