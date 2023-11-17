Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.00

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 191.02 ($2.35), with a volume of 6502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.38).
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,990.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
