Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 27.3%

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 110,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 50.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

