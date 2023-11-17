Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $1.20 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

HARL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

