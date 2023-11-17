Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 571,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 141,487 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.58.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.