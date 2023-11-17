Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 571,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 141,487 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.58.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

