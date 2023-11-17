HC Wainwright Comments on Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palatin Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

