HC Wainwright Comments on UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Recommended Stories

