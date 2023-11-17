HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACIU

AC Immune Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

ACIU stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.72. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in AC Immune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 22.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.