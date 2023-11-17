HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 208.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 58.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 879,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 323,263 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

