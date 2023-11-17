HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $81.35 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

