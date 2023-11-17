HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

