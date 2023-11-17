Head to Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$155.41 million ($14.44) -0.20 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 39.65 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -49.66% -61.29% -42.06% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSP Recovery beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

