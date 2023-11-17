HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

