Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.13. 315,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 71,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

