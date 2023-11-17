Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.6 %

HRI opened at $125.90 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

