Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.90.

TSE HRX opened at C$15.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$16.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

