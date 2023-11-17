Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.90.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
