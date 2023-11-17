Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.17% of Hexcel worth $203,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

HXL stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

