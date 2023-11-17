High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in October

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Price Performance

About High Liner Foods

HLNFF opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.