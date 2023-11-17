Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

