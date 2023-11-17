Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:HI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

