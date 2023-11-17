Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSHP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

