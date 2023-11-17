Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.25

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Hino Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.