Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ HOLI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.57.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.