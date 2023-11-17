Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $306.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.48. The company has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

