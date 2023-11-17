Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

