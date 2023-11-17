Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.
Insider Activity
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
