Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,571 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.48% of Humana worth $264,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $512.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.16. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $558.04.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

