Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 54.0% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 653.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 76,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 20.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Humana Stock Up 1.2 %

HUM stock opened at $512.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

