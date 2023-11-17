Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,005,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.52% of Huntington Bancshares worth $237,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

