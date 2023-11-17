Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €135.90 ($146.13) and last traded at €133.30 ($143.33). Approximately 10,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €126.40 ($135.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €130.71 and a 200-day moving average of €148.98.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

