IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.24 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

