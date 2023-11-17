ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Down 3.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.16 and last traded at $132.16. 113,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 84,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Trading Down 0.2 %

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $211,750. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 381.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162,445 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.